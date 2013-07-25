Here's A Leaked Video That Shows The Shell Of Apple's rumoured Plastic iPhone

As rumours heat up that Apple will release a budget-friendly iPhone with a plastic construction later this year, we now have a leaked video of the device’s outer shell.



We first saw the video on 9to5Mac.

We can’t verify that this is what the plastic iPhone will look like, but it does match up with numerous other leaked photos we’ve seen over the last few months.

Click here to see why it makes sense for Apple to make a plastic iPhone >>

Take a look:

