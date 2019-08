This device could take your recycling game up a level.

The Plastic Bottle Cutter slices bottles into strips which can be used for anything from DIY to arts and crafts.

It was fully funded on Kickstarter and it can be bought online now for around £20.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

