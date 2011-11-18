The Postal Service Is Losing $50 Million Every Year Because It Can't Keep Track Of These Plastic Bins

Photo: By pacdog on Flickr

A postal service that is forced to deliver to every location in the country is bound to have its inefficiencies, and the US Postal Service is, infamously, not an exception.But many inefficiencies can be avoided. Here’s an example of one that the Postal Service should’ve fixed a long time ago.



The Postal Service is leaking $50 million every year because of losing “equipment used for deliveries,” like those white plastic bins, which they call “flat tubs” (you know, the ones that they fill with mail and leave at large offices), reports Carlos Alcala at the Sacramento Bee.

You’re supposed to leave those bins for collection the next day. If you don’t, it’s punishable with a $1,000 fine and up to three years in prison, according to a warning on the side of each bin. Of course, that’s never enforced.

And so, the $4 bins become lost to the Postal Service forever, and it has to make new ones. You can find them just about anywhere — in offices, on the side of the road, even in the back of a UPS truck. Mail pallets are another item that frequently go MIA, according to Alcala.

Now, the Postal Service wants its bins back, and is giving amnesty to folks that decide to return them. Great, but it’s not doing anything to fix the source of the problem. People are still going to keep those bins if the Postal Service doesn’t care enough to keep track of them.

NOW SEE: The Postal Service Has A Huge Problem With Its Brand >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.