This is what it would look like if you wore all the plastic bags you used in a year

This man is wearing 500 plastic bags to show what humans are doing to the environment.

Jim Ries is demonstrating how many bags the average person wastes in a year by attaching 500 of them to his body and walking around town.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the US recycles only 34% of its waste. That’s not a lot compared to the world-leading Germany, which recycles more than 60%.

Ries got the idea after his daughter Olivia was upset after learning about dangers to the environment at school. Soon after, the family started the environmental non-profit One More Generation, which aims to educate communities on environmental issues.

Story and editing by Adam Banicki

