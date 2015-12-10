US

This is what it would look like if you wore all the plastic bags you used in a year

Adam Banicki

This man is wearing 500 plastic bags to show what humans are doing to the environment.

Jim Ries is demonstrating how many bags the average person wastes in a year by attaching 500 of them to his body and walking around town.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the US recycles only 34% of its waste. That’s not a lot compared to the world-leading Germany, which recycles more than 60%.

Ries got the idea after his daughter Olivia was upset after learning about dangers to the environment at school. Soon after, the family started the environmental non-profit One More Generation, which aims to educate communities on environmental issues.

Story and editing by Adam Banicki

