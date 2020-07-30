Scientists and entrepreneurs are pioneering plastic alternatives with the goal of creating materials that can be recycled over and over

- Three groups of entrepreneurs and scientists are trying to find an eco-friendly alternative to plastic.
- UBQ Materials, a startup in Israel, claims it can turn trash into plastic-like pellets, which can then be sent to manufacturers who can mix them with regular plastic pellets to create materials.
- EcoSafe, a Vancouver company, produces compostable film products that are composed of a polyester-material that’s made from corn but mainly petroleum-based.
- Berkeley scientists stumbled upon what they say is a formula for endlessly recyclable plastics called PDK.
