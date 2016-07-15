This time-lapse captures how things decompose underground

On the ground you might see grass and fallen leaves, but underneath a whole world is working away. Insects bury their way for food and shelter, fungi breaks down organic material, and roots grow to find nutrients and water. Josh Williams repurposed an old scanner and buried it in soil. The time-lapse images captured a beautiful world that we almost never see.

For instructions to build your own underground scanner, follow Williams’ instructions.

Video courtesy of Josh Williams

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.