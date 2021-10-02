Plant-based keto meals that won’t make you miss carbs, from dinner to dessert

- Both low-carb and vegan diets have health benefits, according to research.
- Combining them could be “the best of both worlds,” said a doctor who tried it.
- Recipe ideas include tofu scramble, veggie noodle pasta dishes, and chocolate mousse for dessert.
For people who eat plants, meat and dairy, the idea of cutting out all animal products in favor of a vegan diet can seem intimidating. The same sentiment applies to low-carb diets, which require you to cut out most bread, pasta, and sugar.
For the average person, combining the two can seem like a daunting task.
But low-carb, plant-based meals can be easy to make, nutritious, and satisfying, according to Dr. Anna Borek, a physician who tried the diet for 30 days and decided to make it a permanent part of her life.
With a regular rotation of foods like tofu, kale, and nutritional yeast, along with some creativity and proper seasoning, Borek found the diet easier to sustain than expected, and shared some recipes on YouTube and Twitter for others to follow.
“To my surprise I enjoyed the low-carb fare so much that I experienced no sense of deprivation,” she said.
Based on her experience, it’s possible to enjoy the health benefits of low-carb and vegan eating with meals like savory chickpea pancakes, salads with creamy dressing, rich stews, and even chocolate mousse for dessert.
She also made patties of chickpea flour, mushrooms, tomatoes, onion, nutritional yeast, ground flax, and spices for savory pancakes.
Since berries are high in fiber, they have fewer net carbs, making them a great way to enjoy fruit on a low-carb diet.
For instance, she’s often put together salads with greens, veggies, and seeds, topped with dressings made from nuts like macadamia. A side of avocado helps round out the meal with more healthy fats.
A more substantial lunch can include veggie kabobs, with onions, peppers, and tofu or seitan skewered and grill. Borek tops hers with dressing, too.
Nuts and avocado are helpful snacks for satiety, since they keep you feeling full for longer with healthy fats and fiber.
To keep things interesting, Borek used different cooking styles to prepare the protein, such as combing Quorn with spicy seasoning and black beans for tacos, or serving “mock duck” seitan with veggies and ginger for a sort of stir fry.
If you’re missing your usual high-carb fare, veggie noodles can be a satisfying substitute, made by spiralizing zucchini or squash into pasta-like shapes.
She also enjoyed dark chocolate mousse (popular recipes include coconut milk, cocoa powder, and sometimes peanut butter powder).