Plant-based keto meals that won’t make you miss carbs, from dinner to dessert

Berries are low in carbs, but high in antioxidants and vitamins. Glasshouse Images/Getty Images

Both low-carb and vegan diets have health benefits, according to research.

Combining them could be “the best of both worlds,” said a doctor who tried it.

Recipe ideas include tofu scramble, veggie noodle pasta dishes, and chocolate mousse for dessert.

For people who eat plants, meat and dairy, the idea of cutting out all animal products in favor of a vegan diet can seem intimidating. The same sentiment applies to low-carb diets, which require you to cut out most bread, pasta, and sugar.

For the average person, combining the two can seem like a daunting task.

But low-carb, plant-based meals can be easy to make, nutritious, and satisfying, according to Dr. Anna Borek, a physician who tried the diet for 30 days and decided to make it a permanent part of her life.

With a regular rotation of foods like tofu, kale, and nutritional yeast, along with some creativity and proper seasoning, Borek found the diet easier to sustain than expected, and shared some recipes on YouTube and Twitter for others to follow.

“To my surprise I enjoyed the low-carb fare so much that I experienced no sense of deprivation,” she said.

Based on her experience, it’s possible to enjoy the health benefits of low-carb and vegan eating with meals like savory chickpea pancakes, salads with creamy dressing, rich stews, and even chocolate mousse for dessert.

Breakfast: scramble or pancakes Tofu can be scrambled just like eggs, and chickpea flour can make for savory pancakes. Don’t forget to season well! Anna Borek/@ScepticalDoctor/Twitter To start the day, Borek included high-protein vegan meals like tofu scramble, using the soy protein with seasonings like turmeric to give it flavor and color. She also made patties of chickpea flour, mushrooms, tomatoes, onion, nutritional yeast, ground flax, and spices for savory pancakes. Breakfast: low-carb berry bowls Blackberries, raspberries, blueberries, and strawberries are all high in fiber and low in net carbs. Mix with nuts and sunflower seeds for added fat and protein. Anna Borek/@ScepticalDoctor/Twitter A go-to morning meal is berries mixed with nuts like cashews and seeds (such as flax or sunflower), sometimes with a bit of soy milk mixed in. Since berries are high in fiber, they have fewer net carbs, making them a great way to enjoy fruit on a low-carb diet. Lunch: salads or veggie skewer with creamy vegan dressing Macadamia nuts can make rich dressing for salads and kabobs, with your choice of veggies and plant-based protein. Anna Borek/@ScepticalDoctor/Twitter Borek’s typical daily meal routine includes breakfast and one larger, main meal. But some of her lighter recipes would work well for lunch, too. For instance, she’s often put together salads with greens, veggies, and seeds, topped with dressings made from nuts like macadamia. A side of avocado helps round out the meal with more healthy fats. A more substantial lunch can include veggie kabobs, with onions, peppers, and tofu or seitan skewered and grill. Borek tops hers with dressing, too. Snacks: nuts, chocolate, avocado, and seaweed Borek also enjoyed daily snacks, often including a bit of dark chocolate alongside nuts. Nuts and avocado are helpful snacks for satiety, since they keep you feeling full for longer with healthy fats and fiber. Dinner: tacos or stir fry Changing up your seasonings and cooking styles with meals like tacos or stir fry can keep things enjoyable. Anna Borek/@ScepticalDoctor/Twitter Borek’s diet included the majority of protein for the day in a main meal, centered around a plant-based protein source like tofu, seitan, or Quorn (derived from fungus). To keep things interesting, Borek used different cooking styles to prepare the protein, such as combing Quorn with spicy seasoning and black beans for tacos, or serving “mock duck” seitan with veggies and ginger for a sort of stir fry. Dinner: stew or veggie “noodles” Filling dinners like stews and even pasta can be made vegan and low-carb with veggie noodles and plant protein. Anna Borek/@ScepticalDoctor/Twitter A heartier dinner option is stews laden with tempeh, silken tofu, and tomatoes. If you’re missing your usual high-carb fare, veggie noodles can be a satisfying substitute, made by spiralizing zucchini or squash into pasta-like shapes. Dessert: chocolate mousses or chocolate-dipped berries Lo- carb dessert options include dark chocolate, berries, and coconut milk mousse. Anna Borek/@ScepticalDoctor/Twitter Low-carb vegan doesn’t have to mean skipping sweets. Borek included berries dipped in dark chocolate in her diet as a treat. She also enjoyed dark chocolate mousse (popular recipes include coconut milk, cocoa powder, and sometimes peanut butter powder).