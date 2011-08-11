Well, that’s pretty shocking.



According to rankings in the September issue of Men’s Health, Plano, Texas is America’s most iPad-friendly city.

San Jose and San Francisco rank two and three with Boise and Austin rounding out the top five.

Toledo, Ohio is worst city in the the United States to use one of Steve Jobs’ toys.

According to The Daily, “the rankings were based on table use based on ad impressions, the number of Apple and Best Buy stores per capita and percentage of households that own tablets, notebooks, or laptops.”

Plano topped the rankings due to the offices of Dell, Ericsson, and Hewlett-Packard.

