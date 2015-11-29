Planned Parenthood shooter Robert Dear has a history of lewd acts and violence

Colorado Springs Police Department Suspected Planned Parenthood shooter, Robert Lewis Dear

The Colorado Spring Police Department has identified the Planned Parenthood shooter as Robert Lewis Dear of Hartsel, Colorado.

Dear was taken into custody after police entered the building following an hours-long standoff.

Police have not yet revealed a motive for the 57-year-old’s shooting rampage that left three people dead and injured nine bystanders.

Following Dear’s arrest, police confiscated several items, including a “long gun” and several propane tanks, which Colorado Public Radio says are no longer a threat.

Dispatchers say the gunman was wearing a long coat and a hat commonly worn by hunters, the Colorado Springs Gazette reports.

Court records in Colleton County, South Carolina, show Dear had been convicted of several misdemeanour traffic violations, including speeding, a seat belt violation, driving an unregistered vehicle, and operating a vehicle in unsafe mechanical condition.

Dear was charged in Colleton, South Carolina with two counts of cruelty to animals in 2002, but was found not guilty in a bench trial.

He was also hit with “peeping Tom” and eavesdropping charges in 2002 in Colleton County. Roberts and her husband reported that Dear, their neighbour at the time of the incident, “had been making unwanted advancements to the victim [Roberts].”

“Memorial day weekend last year, 2001, was the first time that the Roberts noticed Mr. Dear in the bushes by their house,” a report of the incident reads.

A restraining order was also filed against Dear by Lynn Roberts in 2002. No judgment was entered in that case.

The peeping Tom and restraining order charges were later dismissed.

Dear was also involved in at least two altercations that never reached the court system. The Daily Beast obtained police records that show in 1997 his wife, Pam, called police after Dear “took her keys from her and locked her out of their residence.”

When Pam attempted to enter their shared home through a window, he “hit her and pushed her out the window,” the report reads.

Pam “wanted something on record of this incident occurring and police took photos of “apparent bruises” on her body, The Daily Beast reports.

In September 2004, a neighbour named Douglas Moore reported to police that Dear had threatened him. Dear “told him that he was going to do bodily harm to him because the suspect thought the victim pushed his motorcycle over on the ground,” records obtained by The Daily Beast reveal.

No further details have been released at this time.

