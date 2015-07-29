A Texas lawmaker just compared Planned Parenthood to Nazi Germany

A Texas state representative compared Planned Parenthood to Nazi Germany at a rally at the Texas capitol on Tuesday following the release of “sting” videos by an anti-abortion group, the Houston Chronicle reported.

“To find out that this culture of death is now leading to the sale — this is no different than what happened in Nazi Germany,” said state Rep. Jodie Laubenberg (R) at the rally sponsored by the Texas Alliance for Life in Austin, according to the Chronicle. “No different than doing the experiments on the old men and old women and now doing them on the babies. And I am so proud that Texas always takes the lead in trying to turn back what started with Roe v. Wade.”

The Texas Senate Health and Human Services Committee plans to hold a hearing Wednesday on the organisation’s practices regarding the sale fetal tissue.

The videos, published by The Center for Medical Progress, purportedly show a high-level Planned Parenthood official discussing the sale of fetal tissue, which ignited a storm among the pro-life movement, and, on the other side #StandWithPP.

