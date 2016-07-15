Planned Parenthood is using Pokémon Go to promote safe sex

Pokémon Go is the current big thing, and everybody wants to cash in on the action. Perhaps the most surprising unofficial Pokémon Go tie-in came from a branch of Planned Parenthood, when they tweeted out an, uh, adorable cartoon of a condom Pokémon.
“When you don’t want to #CatchEmAll, condoms help prevent pregnancy and STDs,” the Planned Parenthood branch for Minnesota and North and South Dakota wrote on Twitter and Instagram.
The image is clearly a combination of the Fire-type Pokémon Charmander and a ribbed condom. The tweet has racked up more than 14,000 retweets.
When you don’t want to #CatchEmAll, condoms help prevent pregnancy and STDs. #PokemonGO https://t.co/pSXlC9cpsZ pic.twitter.com/FrgWRMc7rD
— Planned Parenthood (@ppmn) July 13, 2016
