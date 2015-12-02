A former Planned Parenthood employee describes the violence she faced regularly

Bryn Greenwood worked at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Wichita, Kansas, from 1996 to 2000, starting as a secretary before becoming a community sexuality educator.

After a shooting at a Colorado Springs clinic left three people dead, Greenwood took to Twitter to describe the routine attacks that plagued the Wichita clinic while she worked there. In a series of tweets that went viral, she said her clinic was shot at and attacked with gasoline, butyric acid, and cherry bombs.

She told INSIDER that this “low drone” of violence against Planned Parenthood clinics goes largely unnoticed.

“Only the really big stuff makes the news,” she said. “Maybe one of the small cherry bombs that was let off at our clinic that caused a little damage, maybe that made the news at the time. But just the day-to-day, low drone of harassment never did.”

She said that the range of harassment went from threatening voicemails to arson.

“The first time I think I really felt threatened was when someone poured gasoline on our backdoor and lit it on fire,” she told INSIDER. “That is when you realise there are some people out there who really would like to hurt us.”

Greenwood believes the Colorado shooting was fuelled by political rhetoric, particularly the recent conversation around a series of videos produced by the Center for Medical Progress, an anti-abortion group, which prompted a conservative movement to defund Planned Parenthood.

Mother Jones reports that there have been four suspected arson attacks against abortion clinics since the videos were released. There was one in 2014 and zero in 2013.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Chelsea Pineda

