Check Out Pictures Of People "Planking" -- The Bizarre And Dangerous Trend Sweeping The World

Photo: Courtesy of Brisbane Planking Association/Matt Fernandez

Planking, the art of laying face down in strange, sometimes dangerous, places has become an internet phenomenon. The fad started in Australia and worked it’s way around the world.People lay face down on an object, in a strange place, or in front of a famous monument and have someone snap a photo.



But the sometimes dangerous photo-op is making the news because of one incident that ended in death, and another in a coma.

The game is harmless and fun until someone takes it to the next level and “planks” on the edge of a building, or a train track.

There are even blogs, like iPlanking, and Facebook pages like the Brisbane Planking Association, completely dedicated to the game.

