There Is A "Planking" Protest Outside Of iPhone-Manufacturer Foxconn

A very trendy protest is happening right now in Shenzhen.



Protesters are “planking” at the shareholder meeting of notorious electronics manufacturer Foxconn to demand higher wages. Foxconn already hiked wages last year after a spate of suicides.

Planking, by the way, is a new fad that involves lying face down in public places. Earlier this week a young Australian fell to his death while planking on a balcony.

Also: Check out creepy photos of a staged worker satisfaction rally >

