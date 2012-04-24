Startup Wants To Convince Governments To Capture An Asteroid And Put It Into Moon Orbit

The story of Planetary Resources just keeps getting weirder.



Last week, news broke that the Seattle startup, which is partly funded by Google cofounder Larry Page, Google chairman Eric Schmidt, and filmmaker James Cameron, was going to try to make a business out of mining asteroids.

Today, an advisor to the project told the Wall Street Journal that the company will try to convince governments to capture an asteroid and put it into orbit around the moon, then open it up to private mining.

They’re going to need one heck of a great PowerPoint presentation to pull that off, given the huge debts that are already forcing governments to cut back on their space programs.

All will apparently become clear tomorrow, when Planetary announces its plan in a press conference.

See also: Here’s How Google’s Founders Can Mine Asteroids And Become Trillionaires



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.