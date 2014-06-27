'Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes' Actors Had To Learn Ape Vocalisations For Sequel

TBS/Conan Andy Serkis (center) challenges late-night host Conan O’Brien and Andy Richter to try ape impressions he had to learn for ‘Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.’

While appearing on “Conan” Wednesday night, actor AndySerkis told the late-night host he had to learn ape vocalisation for his role in “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.”

Serkis reprises his role of an ape, Caesar, in the sequel to “Rise of the Planet of the Apes.” Unlike the 2011 film, this movie includes talking apes.

Serkis then proceeded to act out a few of the different vocalisations he had to learn for his part.

According to Serkis, here’s what apes do when asking if the other is all right:

He also had to learn how to do the ubiquitous chimp pant-hoot call which starts with low-pitched hoots before gradually building up to faster, higher-pitched pants.

After the actor invited both Conan and Andy Richter to do their best impressions, Serkis followed with an impromptu hypothetical conversation between his current character, Caesar, and his previous roles of Gollum and Sméagol from “The Lord of the Rings” series.

It’s great to watch.

