Astronomers Just Found A Planet Made Of Diamonds

Credit: Swinburne Astronomy Productions

Astronomers have just discovered a planet that appears to be one massive diamond, Reuters reports.It’s located around 4,000 light years away, so we won’t be mining it anytime soon.



From Reuters:

The new planet is far denser than any other known so far and consists largely of carbon. Because it is so dense, scientists calculate the carbon must be crystalline, so a large part of this strange world will effectively be diamond.

The new planet, called PSR J1719-1438, was probably once part of a massive star that lost its layers over time, and appears to contain oxygen in addition to carbon. It’s around the same mass as Jupiter but 20 times as dense.

