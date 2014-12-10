PLANET GOOGLE: How One Company Dominates Digital [SLIDE DECK]

Google is eating the world.

It dominates several key tech industries and dwarfs competitors in each of these markets:

1. Digital advertising

2. Desktop and mobile search

3. Digital video

4. Smartphone platforms

Google’s success has also allowed it to explore new ventures like self-driving cars, health tech, and drones.

As part of Business Insider’s Ignition event, Business Insider CEO Henry Blodget broke down the numbers driving Google’s massive growth and global dominance.

