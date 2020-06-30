Planet Fitness customer tests positive for COVID, potentially exposing more than 200 people, health officials say

Planet Fitness

More than 200 people who visited a Planet Fitness gym in Morgantown, West Virginia, may have been exposed to COVID-19, local health officials said.

Planet Fitness shares fell as much as 6% following a report on potential exposure.

A patron who visited the gym on June 24 tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Monongalia County Health Department. The department advised the roughly 205 people who were at the gym between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on that day to quarantine for 14 days.

Shares of Planet Fitness fell as much as 6% on Monday after Pittsburgh CBS station KDKA reported on the potential exposure.

Planet Fitness said on Facebook Sunday that it closed the Morgantown location for cleaning by a third party, and would reopen it on Tuesday.

“We have put in place a number of important safety-related measures while reopening our clubs including contactless check-ins, increased and thorough cleanings with a focus on high-touch areas, rigorous adherence to social distancing practices within our spaces and utilization of our HVAC systems to pull in fresh air to ensure high air quality,” the company said. “We will continue to take appropriate steps so that our members can gym confidently.”

