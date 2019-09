Citigroup chief executive Vikram Pandit has apparently been flying commercial since his bank was rescued by en emergency asset guarantee by the government. Page Six spotted him on the DC-to-NY USAir Shuttle.



Outrageous! Doesn’t he know bailed out CEOs are supposed to drive everywhere?

