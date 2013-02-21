You Can't Get Closer To The Belly Of A Flying Plane Than At Maho Beach

Max Rosenberg
Maho Beach St. Maarten

Photo: Martin Wippel / Flickr

Vacationers usually travel to Caribbean beaches for the clear water and smooth sand, but some travellers venture to Maho Beach, St. Maarten for a different experience.Instead of snapping photos of sunsets and sunbathers, beachgoers at Maho take pictures of the incredibly low-flying planes as they land at Princess Julianna International Airport, just meters from the beach itself.

Some people even push the limits to see how much of a jet engine’s wind gusts they can withstand.

Check out the photos to see what it is like for yourself.

When you first arrive at Maho Beach, it looks like any other beautiful Caribbean beach with its crystal clear blue water.

And then you turn around and see what all the commotion is about.

Princess Julianna International Airport is located just meters away on the other side of a short fence.

For years, tourists have been putting their towel down on Maho Beach to experience this.

And this...

But getting such a view comes with a warning.

Because the runway is so close to the beach, planes taking off blast tourists with their powerful jet engines.

The wind gusts are powerful enough to blow people over.

And sunbathers get blasted with sand.

A local restaurant, the Sunset Bar and Grill, notifies everyone when to expect the next plane.

The beach caters to vacationers with restaurants and is a destination for people all over the world.

The popularity of YouTube videos has only brought more attention to Maho Beach.

The viral videos have even caused the local government to consider taking increased safety measures to help prevent injuries.

Both small and large commercial planes enter the airport at low altitudes.

Despite the fact that everyone at Maho Beach has not only seen an aeroplane, but likely flew on one to get to the island, seeing one so close is still quite an experience.

It is a spectacle that will keep luring vacationers to Maho Beach for years to come.

