You Can't Get Closer To The Belly Of A Flying Plane Than At Maho Beach

Vacationers usually travel to Caribbean beaches for the clear water and smooth sand, but some travellers venture to Maho Beach, St. Maarten for a different experience.Instead of snapping photos of sunsets and sunbathers, beachgoers at Maho take pictures of the incredibly low-flying planes as they land at Princess Julianna International Airport, just meters from the beach itself.



Some people even push the limits to see how much of a jet engine’s wind gusts they can withstand.

Check out the photos to see what it is like for yourself.

