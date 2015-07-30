Plane wreckage found in Indian Ocean could be from missing flight MH370

The wreckage was found on Reunion Island. Picture: Getty Images

Aviation experts are speculating that wreckage found washed up on a French island in the Indian Ocean could be from missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, which disappeared more than a year ago.

The French Air Force has confirmed that some debris has been found on Reunion Island, but officials told CNN that it’s too soon to tell if it’s from MH370.

Xavier Tytelman, a former French military pilot who now specialises in aviation security, told The Telegraph that he thinks the wreckage could possibly be from the plane that went missing while flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in March 2014.

“I’ve been studying hundreds of photos and speaking to colleagues,” Tytelman told The Telegraph. “And we all think it is likely that the wing is that of a Boeing 777 — the same plane as MH370.

“Police in Reunion examining the wreckage say that it looks like it’s been in the water for around a year, which again would fit with MH370. We can’t say for certainty, but we do think there is a chance that this is it.”

Experts and journalists, including The Wall Street Journal’s aerospace and Boeing beat reporter, are circulating photos on social media and discussing possibilities:

The debris photo is NOT a piece of a wing, if it is from a jetliner it looks like a piece of a flap. #MH370 https://t.co/R8ybVXePw8

— Jon Ostrower (@jonostrower) July 29, 2015

MH370 disappeared on March 8, 2014, with 239 people on board. Investigators believe the plane crashed somewhere in the Indian Ocean, but search teams have not yet identified a single piece of wreckage from the aircraft.

The southern Indian Ocean, where the plane is thought to have gone down, is so remote that it’s difficult to access and hard to spot anything.

Reunion Island is near Madagascar, and crews have been focusing the search on the area of the ocean closer to Australia.

Tytelman said we could have a definitive answer about Reunion wreckage within a few days based on a code that can be seen on a piece of the debris.

