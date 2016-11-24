US

What really happens when lightning strikes a plane — and the clever features that reduce the risk of damage

Rob Ludacer, Jessica Orwig

Although the idea of your next flight being struck by lightning may be terrifying, it’s actually pretty common. Every aeroplane is struck by lightning about once a year. The lights may flicker, but thanks to some smart engineering, the danger is low.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This video was originally published on November 23, 2016.

