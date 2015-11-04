Plane piloted by former Walmart CEO Bill Simon crashes in Arkansas

A plane piloted by former Walmart CEO Bill Simon crashed in Fayettville, Arkansas on Tuesday, KFSM reports.

Simon, 56, and two others on board — Cliff Slincard, 59, and Maurice Willis, 47 — were taken to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries following the crash-landing, Sgt. Craig Stout of the Fayetteville Police Department told Business Insider.

Shortly after the plane took off from Bentonville Municpal Airport, it suffered “a dramatic drop in oil pressure,” Stout said.

The pilot tried to make an emergency landing at Drake Field Airport in Fayetteville, Arkansas, but as the plane was approaching, the engine failed.

The pilot deployed an emergency parachute and the aircraft descended onto Martin Luther King Boulevard in Fayetteville near Fayetteville High School.

When the plane touched ground, it collided with a 2012 GMC truck driven by Shakemia Harris. Harris was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Simon was the the CEO of Walmart US from June 2010 to July 2014. We reached out to Walmart for comment and will update when we hear back.

Photos of plane on MLK. One patient is being looked at pic.twitter.com/OnaFDYZv0o

— FayettevilleFireDept (@FYVFIRE) November 3, 2015

The plane, a single-engine Cirrus SR22T, was originally travelling to Waco, Texas. Simon is an adjunct professor at Baylor University in Waco, according to KFSM.

KFSM also reports that the plane was registered to WG Aviation LLC, which shares an address with Simon.

Here’s a video of the landing that was posted on Twitter.

@5NEWS plane just fell out of the sky near FHS pic.twitter.com/A57lMFeu4K

— Frederick J. Turner (@fredjackturner) November 3, 2015

