A plane caught on fire at the Fort Lauderdale International Airport

Jeremy Bender, Benjamin Zhang

A passenger plane caught on fire Thursday at the Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport.

The fire had been put out as of about 1 p.m. ET Thursday, according to The Daily Mail. It was unclear if there were any immediate injuries.

The plane is a Dynamic Airways Boeing 767. 

Dynamic Airways is a small airline that is based in Greensboro, North Carolina. According to Dynamic, it offers “service from airports in New York, Guyana, Florida, Venezuela, Hong Kong, [and] Palau.” 

Dynamic Airways’ aircraft fleet is old for industry standards. According to Air Fleets, the average age of their Boeing 767 jets is 28.1 years old. This plane was almost 30 years old.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

