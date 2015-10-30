A plane caught on fire at the Fort Lauderdale International Airport

A passenger plane caught on fire Thursday at the Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport.

The fire had been put out as of about 1 p.m. ET Thursday, according to The Daily Mail. It was unclear if there were any immediate injuries.

The plane is a Dynamic Airways Boeing 767.

RT @wsvn: #BREAKING: A plane is on fire at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International airport. pic.twitter.com/AWlntAK1um

— Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) October 29, 2015

Dynamic Airways is a small airline that is based in Greensboro, North Carolina. According to Dynamic, it offers “service from airports in New York, Guyana, Florida, Venezuela, Hong Kong, [and] Palau.”

DEVELOPING: We’re monitoring reports of a plane fire at Ft. Lauderdale airport — LIVE COVERAGE on Ch. 2 in minutes pic.twitter.com/o4gN8c21AT

— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) October 29, 2015

Dynamic Airways’ aircraft fleet is old for industry standards. According to Air Fleets, the average age of their Boeing 767 jets is 28.1 years old. This plane was almost 30 years old.

A plane caught fire at Ft. Lauderdale airport. Initial reports indicate everyone evacuated safely pic.twitter.com/jkjpJrBaxt

— Mashable News (@MashableNews) October 29, 2015

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

