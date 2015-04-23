Plane makes emergency landing in Buffalo after passenger passed out from cabin pressure issue

Pierre Verdy/AFP The incident occurred on a jet similar to the Embraer 175 pictured above.

A Connecticut-bound flight made an emergency landing in New York after losing cabin pressure about halfway through the trip.

A passenger aboard SkyWest Flight 5622, from Chicago to Hartford, lost consciousness when the cabin lost pressure due to an issue with the aircraft’s door, according to reports. The plane landed in Buffalo.

The Embraer 175 twin-jet took off from O’Hare International Airport just after 9:30 a.m. and landed at Buffalo Niagara International Airport about two hours later, shortly after declaring the emergency, according to FlightRadar24.

The unconscious passenger received medical attention shortly after landing in Buffalo, according to CNN.

A total of 75 people were aboard the flight, according to WTIC. Only the one person is believed to have received medical attention.

The plane reportedly landed safely after descending more than 28,000 feet in only three minutes.

It is not known exactly what caused the issue or when the remaining passengers will continue on to Hartford.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

NOW WATCH: This Flying Car Is Real And It Can Fly 430 Miles On A Full Tank



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.