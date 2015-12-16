3 people were injured after a Southwest Airlines plane skidded off the runway in Nashville

A Southwest Airlines jet landed off the runway at Nashville International Airport on Tuesday evening.

Injuries were reported, according to a report from WSMV-TV in Nashville.

Southwest Airlines Flight 31 had been travelling to Nashville from Houston when it skidded off the runway.

Citing FAA officials, WKRN-TV reported that the Boeing 737 “rolled off the taxiway into the grass and got stuck” while heading to its gate.

The news station said that the incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. local time.

One passenger said that “the plane landed hard and seemed to make a loud ‘thud.'”

Passengers were let off the aircraft and bused to a terminal.

The Tennessean said that at least three people were injured, including one who was suffering from chest pain. Several ambulances responded to the scene.

Southwest Airlines confirmed in a statement that Flight 31 “exited the taxiway shortly after arriving into Nashville, as the aeroplane was approaching the arrival gate.”

Here’s the full statement from Southwest:

At approximately 5:20 p.m. local time, Southwest Airlines Flight #31 from Houston Hobby Airport to Nashville International Airport exited the taxiway shortly after arriving into Nashville, as the aeroplane was approaching the arrival gate. The 133 Passengers and five Crewmembers were safely evacuated from the plane and bused into the airport, and our Employees are currently working to support their needs. We are coordinating with local airport officials and responding agencies. The Safety of our Customers and Employees remains our primary focus.

