Flight From Egypt To New York Diverted To Scotland After Suspicious Note Found

This is not the plane that’s been diverted.

An Egypt Air plane from Cairo to New York has landed in Scotland after BBC producer Nada Tawfik found a note in the plane’s toilet with the words “I’ll set this plane on fire” and a seat number, BBC reports.



The aircraft is carrying 326 passengers, who have been waiting on the plane for more than three hour at Glasgow Prestwick Airport, are in the process of being interviewed by police.

From BBC:

Ms Tawfik, who was travelling with her young daughter, said she found the note – written on a napkin with a pencil – inside the sink about three hours into the flight.

She immediately reported it to cabin crew who then locked the toilet.

“It almost looked like a child’s handwriting or someone who has very sloppy handwriting, but it was very alarming especially these days when everyone is so concerned about safety on flights,” she said.

More to come as information becomes available.

