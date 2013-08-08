POLICE: Threat On US Airways Flight To Philadelphia Was Unfounded

A US Airways plane that landed in Philadelphia this afternoon after an unfounded threat was made has been searched by police, according to NBC Philadelphia.

After landing, the plane was reportedly taken to a remote area and inspected by bomb-sniffing dogs, and passengers and luggage were screened.

Police told NBC that the threat, which is unsubstantiated, was called in by an unknown male. NBC says the type of threat is still unspecified, though Ireland’s Independent says it’s a bomb threat.

US Airways Flight 777 was scheduled to land at Philadelphia International Airport at 1:45PM.

According to FlightStats.com and FlightAware.com, it touched down just before 2pm. The plane, a Boeing 757-200 jet, had 171 passengers and 8 crew members on board, a US Airways spokesperson said.

Inbound flights at the airport were delayed, according to NBC.

