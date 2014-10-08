Plane Crashes While Battling Fire At Yosemite National Park

An air tanker has crashed while battling a fire that has scorched more than 130 acres at Yosemite National Park, officials told The San Francisco Chronicle.

The plane was a Grumman S-2 Tracker, CBS Local reported. The plane is flown by a single pilot, with no additional crew, AP reports.

“We just don’t know the position of the aircraft or the condition of the pilot,” a spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection told AP.

The plane went down “under unknown circumstances,” an FAA spokesman told CNN.

The blaze known as the Dog Rock Fire began Tuesday afternoon, prompting the closure of Highway 140 into Yosemite and the evacuation of 60 homes, ABC30 reported.

All tankers over #DogRockFire in Yosemite are grounded. An air tanker has crashed. Crews hiking in.

— Diana Marcum (@DianaMarcum) October 8, 2014

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more.

