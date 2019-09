According to The Express Tribune, a passenger plane crashed near Benazir Bhutto International Airport in Rawalpindi, Pakistan on Friday morning.



According to Pakistani media, the Bhoja Airline jet crashed due to bad weather as it was flying from Karachi to Islamabad, the BBC reports.

The plane was reportedly carrying 127 passengers.

