A Small Plane Took A Nosedive Into A Virginia Apartment Building

Two people suffered non-life threatening injuries when the plane they were flying nosedived directly into an apartment building in Herndon, Virginia just after midnight on Friday.



None of the six people staying in the apartment hit by the plane were hurt, WUSA reported. One resident of another apartment said his two young children actually slept through the crash.

The pilot and his passenger both walked out of the plane, a Cessna 177B, which crashed after it had electrical problems and the engine cut off. It landed in the living room.

The building, which is home to 22 people, was evacuated, and a crane was brought in to remove the plane.

Here’s an image of the aftermath of the crash, from WUSA:

