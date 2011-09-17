Horrific Plane Crash At Reno Air Show Kills At Least 2 And Injures Dozens

A plane crashed near the stands at an air show in Reno, Nevada, on Friday, resulting in what event officials said was a “mass casualty situation.” (video below)



Initial local news reports say that at least 25 people were killed when a World War II fighter aircraft plunged into the viewers box. According to the AP, more than 75 people are wounded, 25 of whom are critically injured. Another 25 have serious injuries.

UPDATE: By last night, two people had been reported killed and 54 injured.

The scene was reportedly horrific, with body parts strewn across the tarmac.

“It’s just like a massacre. It’s like a bomb went off,” eyewitness Gerald Lent, a Korean War vet, told the Reno Gazette-Journal, adding that the only thing he could compare it to was combat. “There are people lying all over the runway.”

According to the AP, the Air Races, which draw thousands of people, have previously raised concerns over safety. The races are like a car race in the sky, with planes flying right next to each other, sometimes above 500 mph, and often as low as 50 feet above the ground.

Here’s a video that captured part of it:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And here’s a link to another angle:

The LA Times has more pictures.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.