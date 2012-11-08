Watch As A Plane Crashes Into A Car During Botched Landing

At a Northwest Regional Airport in Denton County, Texas last weekend, William Davis asked his wife Kandy to record his first solo round-trip flight in a small aircraft.



So why is this video going viral?

Well, upon his landing, Davis crashed into a moving car. Reports say no one was killed, and officials are still trying to determine exactly what happened.

But Kelly Drive — the road on which the car was driving — is just “feet away” from the airport runway. The only warning or traffic signal drivers on the street receive about planes is a stop sign.

“When cars cross that area they are supposed to stop and wait for any aeroplanes,” Deputy Chief Gilbert Caldwell of the Roanoke Fire Department stated, according to local news channel WFAA. “Either the plane didn’t see the car or the car didn’t see the plane.”

Since the plane has the right of way, the SUV should have stopped.

Here’s the video:

