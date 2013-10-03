Plane Crash In Nigeria Kills At Least 13

At least 13 people are dead after a small passenger plane carrying 20 people crashed after it took off from the airport in Lagos, Nigeria, BBC reports.

The death toll is still in flux, with Reuters reporting that 15 people died. The Associated Airlines plane was making a short domestic flight within Nigeria.

The crash might have been caused by engine failure. Shortly after take-off, the plane fell from the air and burst into flames, according to BBC. It crashed into land within the airport complex.

Nigeria has a history of major plane crashes.

Just last year, 163 people died when a plane crashed into an apartment building in Lagos.

Photos from the scene are embedded below:

Breaking: Plane crash near Lagos, Nigeria. Presumably Associated Aviation Embraer 120 pic.twitter.com/wbDpU1tWuk

— AviationSafety (@AviationSafety) October 3, 2013

Officials now say at least 13 people died after plane carrying 20 crashed in Lagos, Nigeria http://t.co/MaH97LEiyv & pic.twitter.com/3Fep6Tr7hg

— BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) October 3, 2013

