At least 2 people were killed and 2 injured after a small plane crashed into a Southern California neighborhood

A screen grab shows smoke billowing after a plane crash in Santee, California, U.S., October 11, 2021. Courtesy of Ryan Graves/Handout via Reuters

Multiple fatalities and injuries were reported after a small plane crashed into a neighborhood in Southern California, authorities said Monday.

The Cessna 340A plane crashed shortly afer 12 p.m. local time in the city of Santee, California, a few blocks away from Santana High School, and roughly 20 miles (32km) northeast of San Diego. School officials said all of its students are safe.

Authorities said at least two people were killed in the incident, citing a report by KSWB-TV. Two people with burn wounds were also taken to the hospital for treatment, Fire Chief John Garlow told USA Today.

The plane struck two homes and a UPS delivery truck, local officials wrote on Twitter.

“It is unknown at this time how many occupants were in the plane,” Santee officials tweeted. “We currently know of two burn victims and possible fatalities.”

