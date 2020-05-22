A passenger plane carrying around 100 people has crashed near an airport in Pakistan

92 News/Twitter A still from the Urdu-language 92 News channel in Pakistan showing what it says are images of the crash site.

A passenger plane carrying more than 100 people crashed near an airport in Pakistan on Friday afternoon, according to Reuters and local news reports.

The plane was operated by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and crashed near Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

The spokesperson for the Pakistan Armed Forces confirmed the crash on their official Twitter account and said search and rescue teams had been sent to the site.

Journalists are posting images of what they say is the crash site on social media:

90 people were on board in a PIA plane which crashed. #PIA pic.twitter.com/vifLCH19TB — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) May 22, 2020

Pakistan’s DGISPR on the Plane Crash says: Update #PIA Incident: Pak Army Aviation helicopters flown for damage assessment and rescue efforts. Urban Search & Rescue Teams are being sent on site for rescue efforts. pic.twitter.com/MeHhOevPQZ — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 22, 2020

Pakistani news outlet HUM News has broadcast images of ambulances ferrying bodies from the scene, while huge crowds of onlookers wait nearby. The outlet says it has a list of the passengers onboard.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

