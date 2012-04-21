At Least 118 Dead After Plane Crashes Near Islamabad Airport

Photo: Google Maps

A plane reportedly carrying more than 100 passengers crashed a few miles from Islamabad International Airport Friday morning, The Express Tribune reported. BNO News’ Michael van Poppel tweets that the plane was carrying 127, and crashed near Rawalpindi in Punjab.



BNO reports suggest the downed aircraft was Flight 213 of Bhoja Air. The plane, believed to be a Boeing 737, crashed due to poor weather conditions.

The plane crashed in Chaklala, a densely populated area, and damage on the ground appears to be large. Below is a tweet from Khalid Khan, a journalist from Pakistan:

rescue worker telling media he can not count dead bodies on ground, neither number of homes engulfed in flames #Pakistan #PlaneCrash — Khalid Khan (@khalidkhan787) April 20, 2012

UPDATE 10:34am EST — Dawn has new details that appear to contradict earlier reports, with the Civilian Aviation Authority saying there were in fact 116 passengers onboard. The flight was from Karachi and was destined for Islamabad.

UPDATE 10:40am EST: Pakistani defence Ministry confirms at least 118 killed, Dawn reports.

UPDATE 10:57am EST: Pakistan TV channel Express News is reportedly live at the scene, showing images of the dead, much to the dismay of those on Twitter.

UPDATE 11:17am EST: Here’s video Express News (via Russia Today). It doesn’t appear too graphic to us, but viewer discretion advised:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

UPDATE 11:43 am EST: There’s reportedly a 2km long traffic jam near the site so ambulances can’t get there.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.