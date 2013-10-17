Plane Crash In Laos Kills All 44 On Board

A Lao Airlines plane crashed in the Mekong River in Laos on Wednesday, killing all 44 people on board, the

AP is reporting.

The flight took off from the capital, Vientiane, and was bound for the southern part of the country, according to China’s Xinhua state news agency (via Aljazeera).

According to Sky News, the aircraft was an ART twin-turbo, and crashed as it was descending to land at an airport in Champassak province, in bad weather.

