Plane Crash In Iraq Kills 2 JPMorgan Execs On Their Way To A Business Meeting

JPMorgan Murad Megalli and Javier Zurita were among the 7 people killed tragically in a plane crash in Iraq this weekend.



From Lawyers and Settlements:

Basil al-Rahim, the chief executive officer of private equity group MerchantBridge, and two JPMorgan executives Murad Megalli and Javier Zurita, were en route from Sulaimaniya where they had been to visit the offices of AsiaCell. AsiaCell is one of Iraq’s largest mobile phone service providers and is partially owned by Qatar Telecommunications.

A number of AsiaCell execs were also killed in the crash.

From the Daily Star:

Although officials have pointed to the poor weather surrounding Sulaimaniyah as a possible contributing factor to the crash, a source at Beirut’s Rafik Hariri Airport told The Daily Star engine failure was to blame.

The private jet left Beirut Friday before flying to Sulaimaniyah, via Ankara, where a number of associates got aboard. The plane was heading back to the Turkish capital when its engines failed, according to the source…

Both [Abdullah] Lahoud and Rahim were successful businessmen involved in Asiacell. Abdullah Lahoud was the son of former Lebanese aviation chief Youssef Lahoud.

