At least 2 people reportedly dead after a vintage B-17 bomber crashes at Hartford's Bradley Airport

WWLP-22News/YouTube A vintage Boeing Hartford Airport

A vintage B-17 bomber plane crashed at Bradley Airport in Hartford, Connecticut.

A hospital in Hartford said it received six patients,reportedConnecticut Public Radio.

At least two have died in the crash, according to the Hartford Courant.

A vintage B-17 bomber plane crashed at Bradley Airport in Hartford, Connecticut shortly before 10 a.m., multiple outlets have reported.

Six patients in the crash were taken to Hartford Hospital,reportedConnecticut Public Radio. At least two are dead, Hartford Hospital sources told the Hartford Courant.

This is an aerial view of the plane crash at Bradley Airport. So far, we know six patients are at Hartford Hospital after a B-17 WWII bomber went down. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/zOaWHjWgoh — Stephanie Simoni (@StephanieSimoni) October 2, 2019

Bradley Airport said in a tweet that there is an active fire and rescue operation underway, and the airport is closed. Since 10 a.m., flights departing from Bradley have been delayed or cancelled,according to Flight View.

“A vintage Boeing B-17 crashed at the end of Runway 6 while attempting to land at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn., at 10 a.m.,” reads a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration. “It is a civilian registered aircraft, not flown by the military.”

Officials from Bradley Airport did not immediately respond to several phone calls from Business Insider for comment or confirmation. Officials from Hartford Hospital were also not available for comment.

The Collings Foundation, which is a nonprofit dedicated to aviation history, owns the crashed B-17 plane. The Hartford Courant reported that Collings brought two World War II fighter planes and three bombers to Bradley Airport on Sept. 30, intending to have the planes available for tours and flights through Oct. 3.

The crashed plane is called the B-17 Flying Fortress, and is one of more than 12,000 built leading up to World War II. Only a few remain today, according to Boeing.

Firetrucks were seen swarming the site of the fiery crash.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

