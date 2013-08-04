3 Killed In Plane Crash Near Myrtle Beach

A pilot and two passengers were killed when their private twin-engine aircraft crashed near a subdivision close to South Carolina’s Conway-Horry County Airport, local news stations are reporting.

Here’s what Scott Thompson, the Assistant Chief of the Horry County Fire Department, told WMBF:

Thompson confirmed the plane crashed on Dunn Short Cut Road. A power pole was damaged and Horry County Electric was on the scene of the crash. Thompson added that right now there are no confirmed reports of any other injuries to people nearby the crash.

An FAA spokesperson told Myrtle Beach Online the Beechcraft BE55 Baron was returning to the airport when it crashed. One witness said the plane clipped an electrical wire before going down, cutting off power to local residents.

The airport and site of the crash are about 20 miles northwest of Myrtle Beach.

Here’s a photo of the crash from local NBC news affiliate, WMBF:

UPDATE: Officials confirm the pilot, 2 passengers died in Conway plane crash this afternoon: http://t.co/5nR6lFLCn6 pic.twitter.com/95Xz3Oa7Z6

— WMBFNews.com (@wmbfnews) August 3, 2013

