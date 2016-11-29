Plane crashes in Colombia with dozens, including members of Brazilian soccer team, on board

BOGOTA (Reuters) – An aircraft with 81 people aboard, including a Brazilian football team, crashed in central Colombia, the country’s civil aviation association said on its website on Tuesday.

Rescuers are moving survivors from the crash site, the aviation body added. The Chapocoense football team was among the 72 passengers and 9 crew on board the aircraft.

(Writing by Clarence Fernandez; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

