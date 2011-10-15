The Video Of This Chinese Jet Going Down In A Ball Of Flame Today In China

A Chinese JH-7 fighter-bomber crashed Friday at an air show outside the northern city of Xi’an leaving one pilot missing and presumed dead.



According to the Associated Press the plane is common in the Chinese Air Force and powered by two extremely dependable Rolls Royce Spey Mk202 engines. Because it’s considered unlikely both engines would stall at the same time, pilot error is suspected as the cause of the crash.

One pilot managed to ejectt. It’s assumed the other pilot is dead.

