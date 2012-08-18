Plane Carrying Philippine Interior Secretary Crashes Into The Ocean

Robredo

Philippine Interior Secretary Jesse Robredo and two pilots are still missing after their plane crashed into the ocean Saturday afternoon in Central Phillipines, the AP reports. At least one person, an aide, was rescued.



The small plane was flying from Cebu to Robredo’s hometown of Naga when the pilot requested an emergency landing at Masbate airport after developing engine trouble.

The plane crashed about a mile from the aiport.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.