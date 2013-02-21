Plane Carrying Seven Passengers Crashes In Georgia

The plane, a Hawker Beechcraft 390/Premier I, crashed Wednesday night after landing at Georgia airport.

Photo: Steve Walsh / Flickr

A plane carrying seven people crashed near Thomson airport in Georgia on Wednesday night, The Augusta Chronicle reports. At least two people survived, including the pilot. Others were airlifted to a hospital in Augusta. At least one person is dead, according to the Chronicle, citing police officials.



The twin-engine jet landed at Thomson McDuffie-Regional Airport and then ran off the runway, according to CNN.

The plane was coming from John C. Tune Airport in Nashville, Tennessee.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.