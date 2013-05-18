Incredible Footage Of Plane Making Successful Belly Landing At Newark Airport

Amazingly, no one was hurt late last night when a U.S. Airways plane was forced to perform a belly landing at Newark Liberty International Airport last night, ABC 7 reports.



34 people were onboard the flight, including three members of crew. The plane’s landing gear failed to retract properly, forcing the pilot to dump all the plane’s fuel, pull the landing gear up, and land without it at around 1am.

As you can see from the video below, the landing went well. The plane touches down around 35 seconds into the clip, and despite a shower of sparks and the loud sirens of emergency services, everyone is ok.



This image, via ABC 7, shows emergency crews dousing the plane with foam:

