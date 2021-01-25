A plane was spotted flying near Mar-a-Lago with a banner taunting Trump as the 'worst president ever'

Getty Former President Donald Trump.

A plane carrying a banner calling Donald Trump the “worst president ever” was spotted this weekend flying near Mar-A-Lago, his luxury Florida resort.

Trump has been staying at Mar-A-Lago since he left the White House.

Another banner told Trump “you pathetic loser go back to Moscow.”

A plane carrying a banner labelling Donald Trump the “worst president ever” was reportedly spotted this weekend flying near Mar-a-Lago, his Florida golf resort where he has been staying since he left the White House.

One plane was spotted with a banner reading “Trump worst president ever” while another read “Trump you pathetic loser go back to Moscow,” outlets including TMZ reported.

The banners were spotted by multiple people including Daniel Uhlfelder, a lawyer who published photos of the banners on Twitter.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for funding the stunt.

The banner echoes a similar incident in 2018 when a man flew a paraglider over Trump’s Turnberry golf resort in Scotland in protest at the president’s visit there. The paraglider trailed a message reading “Trump: well below par #resist.”

Trump was spotted golfing at Mar-a-Lago this weekend, where he has stayed since he flew out of Washington, DC, last week before President Joe Biden was inaugurated.

According to an author of a book on the Florida resort, the mood there has become “dispirited” since Trump moved in, with wealthy members concerned that they will feature in newspaper reports about the president, who faces multiple legal issues now that he is no longer president.

“A lot of people have quit Mar-a-Lago … It’s a sad place for Trump to be hanging out,” Laurence Leamer, the author of ‘Mar-a-Lago: Inside the Gates of Power at Donald Trump’s Presidential Palace,’ told MSNBC.

Some of Trump’s new neighbours are also unhappy about the prospect of Trump living at Mar-A-Lago full-time.

A group of them last year wrote to Palm Beach officials and the US Secret Service arguing that Trump had no legal right to live at the resort, the Washington Post reported. They cited a legal precedent from an agreement he signed in 1993 to turn the residence into a members’ club.

