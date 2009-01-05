My Mexican Vacation With The Madoffs

Madoff London office manager, Julia Fenwick, has lots to say. We told you already about Bernie’s OCD and his taste for flirting and pork sausages. Here’s the Mexican birthday party.



Daily Mail: Then, in May last year, Mrs Fenwick went on a golfing trip to Mexico with Madoff and a dozen of his friends, an event that coincided with his 70th birthday.

He showed no sign of being under pressure as he lounged on the beach, singing along to his favourite Neil Diamond songs and basking in the praise of his well-heeled friends.

‘Every night I’d go for dinner with them,’ she said. ‘I was part of Team Madoff. His birthday party was held on a beach.

‘Everyone spoke about him in glowing terms and bought him presents. I bought him some cigars and a leather case.

‘He seemed genuinely touched by the whole event. We were all given hooded sweatshirts to mark the occasion. His initials and the year of his birth – ‘BLM 1938’ – were stitched on to them.

‘Bernie was happy, relaxed and having a good time. If you see someone singing along to Sweet Caroline you don’t think ‘There’s a man with the weight of the world or anything else on his shoulders.’

‘That was the last time I saw him. I flew back to New York on his private jet with his brother.’

During the Mexican trip, Mrs Fenwick also witnessed the extraordinary contradictions of Madoff’s attitude to money.

‘I remember seeing Bernie and Ruth haggling with people selling cheap silver bangles.

‘And yet he told me that he’d been offered more than he’d paid for his plane by someone lower down the waiting list than him. But there was no way he was going to agree to that. He wanted his jet.’

He took delivery of the £20million Brazilian-built Embraer Regional Jet 145, which is coloured black and grey like the interior of his offices, in March last year, and even had a replica model of it in his New York office.

Mrs Fenwick said: ‘We weren’t allowed any metal on our luggage in case it damaged the seats.

‘His brother Peter insisted on it. He was freaking out, saying, ‘You can’t put that there, you might mark something. Bernie would kill me.’

Interesting, right, that Bernie’s brother was so scared of him?



Hat Tip: Clever anonymous tipster

Image Of Bernie’s Mexican Birthday Party From The Daily Mail

