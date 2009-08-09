Plane And Helicopter Collide, Fall Into The Hudson River

UPDATE: 9 dead, no survivors. Here’s the latest in the NYT:

EARLIER: A plane and helicopter have reportedly crashed into the Hudson River off Manhattan’s West Side. Police initially reported a helicopter had crashed. But eyewitness reports, people writing on Twitter reported that it was a collision between a plane and a helicopter. Now police have confirmed that the two aircraft crashed.

At least one person has reportedly been pulled from the water. The Coast Guard reports there has been one survivor. this person has died, despite earlier reports of a rescue.

One witness interviewed on NY1 described the helicopter as black and the plane as a “red and white” plane. Another said it was a “commuter plane.” There are reports that the plane took off from Teterboro Airport. The police have confirmed that the helicopter belong to Liberty Harbor tours.

The plane and helicopter are said to have sunk almost immediately.

The picture here is of a NYPD rescue boat near the scene of the crash, taken by Twitter user Morenom.

